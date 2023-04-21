DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities said no staff or prison inmates were taken hostage during a daylong “incident” at the Bristol County House of Correction that led to officers escorting prisoners out of the facility in handcuffs.

Dozens of inmates could be seen sitting handcuffed in a nearby basketball court after they were removed by heavily-armored officers.

The movement came after SKY7-HD spotted columns of officers moving into the scene of the disturbance just before 4 p.m., later escorting out inmates one after the other.

Officials said the incident at the facility started earlier in the morning after authorities attempted to move inmates to different housing units.

In an update provided by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, a public information officer said the incident occurred while staff were taking steps to make the facility “more suicide-resistant.”

“Part of this process is moving inmates to different housing units,” PIO Jonathan Darling stated. “Friday morning, some inmates in one of the housing units did not want to move, leading to the current incident.”

By midday, law enforcement converged in large numbers at the section of the facility where inmates appeared to board up a block of broken windows.

At one point, a small group of officers approached the windows with riot shields to retrieve a note passed through an opening.

A 7NEWS source referred to the incident as a “disturbance” that may have involved two units within the jail, which houses 600 inmates.

In an update provided just after 4:10 p.m., the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office stated one of the units involved was under control with “no injuries in the operation.”

Authorities said they were continuing to “work on” an adjacent housing unit.

Arthur Hirsch, a reporter who was inside the jail at the time, working on a story about the facility’s substance abuse program, described what it felt like to be present as the disturbance unfolded.

“There was something on the PA system a little after 9:40 (a.m.), and then – folks who were not staff members had to be ushered out of the building,” he described.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)