CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Cell phone video captured the dramatic ending to a deadly drive Tuesday morning around 7:45 a.m. on Route 20 in Charlton by the Sturbridge town line.

Officials say the driver of a speeding pick up truck refused to stop for Charlton Police and ended up crashing head on into an SUV.

That driver was on his way to work was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who didn’t stop for police was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. Officials say the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

“We noticed that one individual required treatment at the trauma center so we called for the helicopter,” Charlton Fire Chief Ray Barton said.

Edwin Montes told 7NEWS he was driving a school transportation vehicle with three students with developmental disabilities on board were nearly hit.

“It was like something out of a movie, because it was the first time I had ever seen anything like that,” Montes said. “I saw the crash and it was unreal.”

Route 20 closed for hours while state troopers processed a crash scene that was soon transformed into a crime scene.

Residents reeled over the innocent life lost, a man headed to work who never made it.

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