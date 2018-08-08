LOUSVILLE, Ky. (WHDH) — An innovative tattoo artist created a “Rick and Morty”-inspired tattoo last Saturday, complete with a green screen for special effects.

Tattooist Roy Lee Rowlett, who works at Mama Tried Tattoo Parlour, shared a video of his work to Facebook, where it quickly went viral.

The tattoo features Rick and Morty looking into the portal they often use for their inter-dimensional adventures in the TV series.

The portal also doubles as a green screen, which Rowlett successfully added clips from the show’s intro over it.

“I used the color green of a green screen, then added the effects over the video as we recorded it,” Rowlett told Storyful.

A GIF of the tattoo has been shared by the verified “Rick and Morty” Twitter account.

