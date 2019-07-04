Input sought for New Hampshire $1 Coin Program

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu wants the public to help select the design for a special state coin.

The state is accepting designs for New Hampshire’s coin through July 16.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series to honor innovators by issuing $1 coins for each state, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories.

Each state and territory is asked to submit concepts based on an innovation or innovator from their home state and territory. Four new $1 coins with distinctive designs will be released each year from 2019 through 2032 in the order the states ratified the U.S. Constitution or were admitted to the Union.

Finalists will be submitted to Sununu, who will submit three concepts to the U.S. Mint.

