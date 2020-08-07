‘Insanely disappointed’: UMass Amherst students grapple with not returning to campus

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials at the University of Massachusetts Amherst announced Thursday night that they would be reducing the number of students allowed on campus in the fall, leaving some in the lurch and others relieved.

Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy sent students and parents an email telling them the university is reversing a previous decision and will not allow students who will be taking classes online to live on campus.

“The worsening conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic nationally have led us to make the difficult decision to significantly reduce our campus population for the fall,” Subbaswamy wrote.

It is all in part of the effort to avoid a rise in cases and keep people safe.

Jack Trapani, a rising junior at UMass Amherst, said he was stunned and, “insanely disappointed,” when he found out he won’t be able to return to campus this fall.

“People had already taken out their loans, moved into leases if they’re off-campus, bought furniture if they’re on campus,” he said. “Everyone had everything set up and this was just dropped on us.”

Trapani was planning to live off-campus this year but without access to the library, gym and dining hall, he said there is just no point in moving back to Amherst.

Melissa Torres said she was looking forward to spending her senior year on campus however, she thinks the university made the right call.

“I was kind of nervous about moving back to campus,” she said. “I knew that everything was going to be different. Campus life wasn’t going to be the same and in a way I kind of have peace of mind because I’m like OK, I’m going to be safe.”

Both Trapani and Torres said it is no fun being stuck at home with their parents.

They also feel it is unfair that they still have to pay all the fees for on-campus amenities when they are not even allowed on the property.

