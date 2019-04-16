Inside Edition host on road to recovery

Inside Edition Host Deborah Norville is on the road to recovery, two weeks after having part of her thyroid removed.

It turns out, the mass doctors removed from her neck was cancerous.

Now, she’s giving thanks after a viewer first tipped her off to this medical scare years ago.

Norville, who has hosted Inside Editor for the past 24 years, recently underwent thyroid surgery.

“They removed the right half of my thyroid and the isthmus,” she said. “And the reason they did so was nodules my doctor had been watching for 20 almost years turned cancerous.”

The reason they watched it for 20 years, a viewer noticed something.

“This particular viewer in California had noticed a lump on my neck. She reached out the publicist here the show, who relayed the information, which was, ‘I’ve noticed a lump on Deborah’s neck. I had had a lump and mine was thyroid cancer, so please have her check it out.'”

So every year, she had her thyroid scanned.

“When it did turn cancerous, yeah, it was scary to hear, but we were on top of it right from the very beginning,” she said.

Norville is grateful to the viewer.

“You feel like I shouldn’t say anything, it’s rude to comment on somebody’s appearance. Well, in this situation, it saved my life,” Norville said.

She says she never got to meet the fan who passed along the comment. The publicist who relayed the message has since passed away.

