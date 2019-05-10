WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Inside Edition” made a big difference during their stop in Massachusetts on Thursday.

The show teamed up with the charity “Bikes for Kids in America” to provide 25 new bicycles to children at Watertown’s Boys and Girls Club.

For some of the kids, it’s the first bike that they’ve owned.

Many of them could be heard screaming as they walked into the gymnasium and saw their shiny new bikes and helmets.

They then got to ride them outside with a police officer.

