BOSTON (WHDH) - A bakery chain with three Boston-area locations is helping teachers and staff members kick off the school year with some delicious treats.

Insomnia Cookies is giving away free six packs of cookies to those who work in schools as they enter an unprecedented year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal with good throughout September and is honored by showing a school ID in one of the stores while making any in-store purchase.

The store’s three Boston-area locations are located at 61 Bromfield St. in Downtown Boston, 708 Commonwealth Ave. in Kenmore Square in Boston, and 65 Mt. Auburn St. in Harvard Square in Cambridge.

There is also a location in Amherst at 30 Main St.

