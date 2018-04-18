JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A code enforcement officer and her supervisor have been suspended following a confrontation with a veteran after she issued a Florida business a warning about flying military flags.

An employee of Jaguar Power Sports in Jacksonville, Florida, took to social media to describe what happened Monday when a wounded warrior in the store objected to the citation. Employees say the inspector told the vet he “did nothing for his country.”

The inspector apologized on Facebook in a post that was later removed in which she described the incident as a misunderstanding. She also said her relatives had served in the military.

Mayor Lenny Curry tells WJXT-TV he has ordered a review of what happened. He’s also working to clarify city laws when it comes to displaying military flags.

