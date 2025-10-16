SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Route 107 bridge over the Saugus River will be closed until further notice, MassDOT announced Wednesday night, after inspectors found cracks in the structure, itself already a temporary replacement. On Thursday, officials announced crews found more problem areas in need of repairs on the bridge.

Barricades and detour signs block all traffic from going across the bridge indefinitely and drivers coming from the Lynn and Saugus sides of the bridge will be forced to seek alternate routes.

While crews have been working around the clock to replace the damaged deck panels, they said they discovered even more damage than their initial findings on Wednesday.

One driver told 7NEWS their usual six minute drive home took more than an hour with all of the detours.

“It’s frustrating. I just have to reroute, go different ways now,” said one driver.

“This is the only route we have and now with this closed is causing a big jam on the side because people have to go around. Even myself, I had to come to work on a bike today,” said one man.

MassDOT said the goal is to have the bridge back open to traffic by the end of the weekend.

