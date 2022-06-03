BOSTON (WHDH) - On Saturday, hundreds of people will cycle up to 100 miles from Boston to Hyannisport to raise money for Best Buddies — an organization that changes the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Ian Clemence-Schreiner embodies the spirit of Best Buddies every day.

7NEWS caught up with him last year in Hyannisport as he crossed the finish line of the Best Buddies Challenge to congratulate him on the major accomplishment.

“I trained a whole entire year for this,” he said. “I feel pumped and I’m amazed.”

At the time, Clemence-Schreiner was in the running for a special honor – to be named the Best Buddies Champion of the Year for his home state of New Hampshire.

“I’m going to win it and I’m going to do 603 proud,” he said. “I’m going to nail it.”

It was a bold prediction. To become Champion of the Year, entrants have to raise the most money and on the last day of the contest, Clemence-Schreiner was sitting squarely in fourth place.

So, he teamed up with chef Bobb Marcotte to come up with a gastronomical game changer.

Together, they assembled boxes of marinated meats and auctioned them off at the gala that wrapped up the competition.

“Ian is just a pleasure to work with,” said Marcotte. “He does not let up. He is one of the most, not only productive but active charity men that I’ve ever met.”

The boxes put Clemence-Schreiner over the top. He raised more than $27,000 for the organization and took home the top prize.

“That evening, I got up on stage,” he said. “I said a great speech. Inspired everyone.”

Clemence-Schreiner said he has learned so much through Best Buddies. The organization has helped give him the skills to land a job at a restaurant and build life-changing relationships

“Best Buddies is a great organization,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)