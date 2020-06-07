Instacart changing policy to prevent tip baiting

The grocery-delivery company Instacart is changing its tipping policies to stop users from “tip baiting” workers.

The company is shortening the window of time a customer has to change the amount of a tip, and before they can withdraw a tip customers will be required to leave feedback.

The change comes after reports of customers pledging large tips in order to get quicker deliveries, and then reducing the tip amount after the groceries are delivered.

