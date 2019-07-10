(WHDH) — Instagram is trying to crack down on cyber bullying through two new features.

One feature launched by the social media site can supposedly detect offensive or “borderline” content as a user is typing. It then sends out a comment warning, prompting the user to reconsider what they wrote before they post.

Instagram says it will also soon begin testing a restrict option, which allows users to hide comments without notifying the commenter that they have been muted.

Adam Mosseri has made combating online bullying a top priority since he took over the reigns for Instagram in October.

