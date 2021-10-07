BOSTON (WHDH) - An Instagram page is going viral for documenting what may be the most Boston problem ever.

The page, Half Drunk Dunks, showcases abandoned Dunkin’ cups around the city.

Pictures range from an iced coffee on the rocks in Franklin park to a pink drink balanced on top of a fire hydrant.

The photos are submitted by other users and posted with witty captions.

The page’s bio poses the question, “Are you planning to come back for that beverage?”

