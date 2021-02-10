Instagram: RFK Jr’s account suspended for ‘sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines’

(WHDH) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, had his Instagram account suspended Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Instagram’s owner, Facebook wrote, “We removed this account for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines.”

Kennedy is an outspoken anti-vaccination activist.

Facebook has been working to expand its efforts to remove false claims about COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines in general during the pandemic on all their platforms in the wake of criticism.

They said groups, pages and accounts on Facebook and Instagram that repeatedly share debunked claims may be removed altogether.

