(WHDH) — Instagram is one step closer to letting users conceal their likes.

The Facebook-owned company announced Wednesday it is expanding a test of a likes hide feature to more countries.

The social media platform will now start testing the change in Ireland, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand.

Likes appear as hearts on Instagram.

They are often used to measure popularity and can create undue pressure on users.

The hide feature allows only the account’s owner to view how many likes their photos and videos receive.

