Instagram is cracking down on age requirements, now requiring new users to give their birth date.

Users of the social media app previously only had to confirm they were at least 13 years old, but didn’t have to give an exact birthday.

The site hopes the change keeps younger people safer on the site and makes ad targeting more accurate.

