(WHDH) — Users of Instant Pot are warned to stop using one of their products immediately following some model meltdowns.

The company said anyone using the Gem 65 eight-in-one multicooker can get a free replacement for the device.

Instant Pot said the product could overheat and melt.

They added that customers will get instructions on how to get a replacement.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)