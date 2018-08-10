Intense body camera footage shows lead up to officer-involved shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WHDH) - Newley obtained body camera footage show the frantic moments leading up to a police-involved shooting in Miami Florida on March 29.

Jahmal Parker crashed into the water off of U.S. 1 in South Miami-Dade just minutes before he pulled a gun on police officers. Six shots were fired in Parker’s direction leaving him seriously injured.

The video was obtained earlier this week and shows Parker getting increasingly agitated as police attempt to ascertain the cause of the crash.

“Sit down or you’re gonna get lit up,” one officer says.

As an officer reaches out and tells Parker to sit, Parker reaches over and takes the officer’s Taser from his holster and points it at him, according to Sargent Carlos Rosario.

The intense video shows as an officer fires six gunshots at Parker before demanding he roll onto his stomach.

Paramedics were then allowed to work on his injuries.

Parker was then transported to Jackson South Medical Center where he recovered.

Parker is now facing a slew of charges including, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)