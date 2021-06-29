BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - An intense, fast moving storm brought large branches down across Brookline Tuesday evening.

“The tops of all the trees were blowing like mad when I looked out the window,” said Carol Spitzer who saw the storm pass through.

A large Linden tree came crashing across Perry street, right around the corner from Spitzer’s house.

“I didn’t think anything of it and then I started hearing all these things,” she said.

Reports started flooding in to dispatchers for trees draped across power lines like the one on Laurel Road that led to sparks flying out of a transformer.

Another big branch blocked Woodcliff Road in Chestnut Hill and part of a tree landed on top of a car in Roslindale.

On Hammond Street, another tree snapped at the trunk and landed right outside Evan Schwartz’s home.

“Looked outside next thing you know there’s thunder, and then five minutes later a tree collapses,” he said.

Schwartz said he is counting his blessings that tree fell toward the street, and not into his bedroom on the second floor.

“My downstairs neighbor said I’m extremely lucky it didn’t fall backwards because I wouldn’t be here right now,” he said.

