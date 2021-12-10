PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WHDH) - An intense firefight is underway after at least two large boats at a marina in Rhode Island went up in flames on Friday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a blaze at Hinckley Yachts in Portsmouth found boats engulfed in heavy flames.

Video from the scene showed a massive plume of black smoke billowing into the air as the fire raged.

It’s not clear if anyone has been injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

This is breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

