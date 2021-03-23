Intense flames destroy private school under construction in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Intense flames ripped through a private school that was under construction in Milton early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Central Avenue around 1:30 a.m. found heavy flames in the attic space.

Crews got the fire under control but continued to battle hot spots for hours.

Part of the building collapsed.

There were no reported injuries.

One woman who lives nearby says she went outside to see what was happening when she noticed all the flashing lights from emergency crews.

“I was shocked, totally shocked,” she said. “That building has been there forever, so it’s kind of sad. It doesn’t look like they can fix it.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

