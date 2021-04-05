LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Intense flames tore through a Leicester home, displacing three people late Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Park Lane just before 11 p.m. found heavy flames coming from the house.

The American Red Cross says they are offering support to three adults who were reportedly displaced.

No additional information has been released.

#WorcesterCounty Red Cross responding to a SFF- Single Family Fire in #Leicester where 3 adults and no children are reportedly displaced. We will offer comfort, Financial Assistance, and long-term recovery services. — RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) April 5, 2021

