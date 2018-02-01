Intense flames spread throughout duplex in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - A fire broke out overnight at a two-family home in Brookline.

Responders battled intense flames and smoke after arriving on the scene.

The fire had gotten into the walls before spreading to the roof and the adjoining duplex, officials said.

They added that everyone inside the building made it out of the building.

Brookline fire chief believes the fire started in the basement and was possibly related to a heating system.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

