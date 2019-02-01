BUCKEYE, Ariz. (WHDH) — An intense hostage situation inside a prison in Arizona led to the dramatic takedown of an inmate.

Inmate Timothy Monk was taken to the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis’ library to conduct legal research when he pulled out a prison-made weapon from his sock and placed it against librarian Allen Hartzell’s throat, video released by the Department of Corrections showed.

Hartzell implemented his training and immediately pepper-sprayed Monk.

Monk is then seen dragging Hartzell to the corner of the room as hostage negotiators and tactical teams lined up in the hallways.

“I told you (expletive) I’d show you how bad I am,” Monk can be heard saying on surveillance camera. “Why do I gotta do this?”

“You shouldn’t,” a negotiator replied. “It should have never come to this.”

Monk began to feel nauseous from the pepper spray, giving tactical teams the opportunity to rush into the library and take Monk into custody.

Hartzell was able to get out safely.

Monk is currently serving 97 years in prison and will face new charges in connection with this incident.

