BOSTON (WHDH) - Surveillance cameras captured an intense rollover crash inside the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston on Interstate 93 northbound early Thursday morning.

In a video provided by the Department of Transportation, the car appeared to crash into a work truck before rolling over just after midnight.

The car continued to travel on its side down the tunnel, causing sparks to fly.

It quickly came to a rest in the middle lane.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

