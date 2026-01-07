BOSTON (WHDH) - An intense fire did damage in the South End Tuesday night, forcing people out of their home.

Officials said the fire began in the basement of an apartment building on East 4th Street. It caused extensive damage to the upper floors.

The intensity of the fire triggered a large response from fire crews in the area.

The deputy fire chief said that several cats and one dog were killed; another dog was rescued alive.

Three people were injured, one of whom was sent to an area hospital with smoke inhalation.

Seven people were displaced. Damages were estimated to be around $600,000.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)