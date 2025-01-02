WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Trees and power lines were knocked down Thursday in Woburn due to the intense wind.

A large tree came down on Frederick Drive, causing nearby homes and businesses to lose power Thursday afternoon.

Hurld Wyman Elementary School was also without power. Part of the street was blocked off as crews worked to clear the area.

Neighbors said they were glad no one was hurt.

“I was on a work conference call and suddenly power went out and I heard a loud buzzing sound. It sounded very close by,” said Greg Burlingame.

Donna Donovan said the street is often busy.

“Just there’s so many kids and traffic that walk by here, all of us who walk our dogs down the street, so glad no one was hurt,” Donovan said.

