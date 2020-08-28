FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dinosaurs are taking over Gillette Stadium!

From Sept. 4 to 13, the stadium will be hosting Jurassic Quest — an interactive, drive-thru exhibit featuring 70 moving and roaring dinosaurs.

Guests are able to experience the exhibit, which includes educational online audio, from the safety of their vehicles.

Tickets can be purchased online and cost $49 per vehicle or $80 for passenger vehicles that seat 9 to 15 people.

Motorcycles and similar vehicles are not permitted at Jurassic Quest.

Each vehicle will be assigned a time slot between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Jurassic Quest and Gillette Stadium staff will be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed.

