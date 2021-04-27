FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 70 life-like dinosaurs are returning from extinction to once again lurk around Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru will be back at the stadium Wednesdays through Sundays from June 18 to July 11 after welcoming millions of guests to sold-out events across the country.

The contactless experience allows families to enjoy the heard of roaring and moving animatronic dinosaurs from their comfort of their cars.

Guests can purchase drive-thru tickets online for an assigned time slot starting at $49 per vehicle.

