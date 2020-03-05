CONWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - People in Boston dealt with strong wind gusts on Wednesday but that was nothing compared to what one Mount Washington Observatory intern endured.

The observatory recorded its windiest day of the winter season, with a peak gust of 133 mph.

Their intern, Eve, decided to see how strong the gusts really were.

She strapped on her snow gear and tried to walk against the wind, which reached 117 mph while she was outside.

The wind could be seen tossing her backwards, causing her to fall to the ground.

The observatory said that no interns were harmed in the making of the video.

