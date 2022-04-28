PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — An internal investigation has found that a Massachusetts police officer who shot and killed a man armed with a knife last month followed proper procedures before resorting to deadly force.

The report by the Pittsfield Police Department released Wednesday said the man was moving toward the officer “at a fast pace” with the knife in his raised hand. The officer was “in compliance with all relevant department policies, training guidelines, statutory requirements, and use of force guidelines,” the report said.

The report said the officer, a nine-year veteran, fired two rounds at the 22-year-old man on the night of March 25 after he refused to comply with verbal commands, failed to respond to deescalation techniques, and because he presented an imminent threat to two officers and his female companion.

Officers were responding to a 911 call from the woman.

Both officers deployed electronic stun weapons, which proved to be ineffective, before one officer opened fire, the report said.

The report also says the man did not meet the criteria of a “person in crisis” and therefore was not subject to civil commitment under state law.

The Berkshire district attorney’s office is conducting a separate investigation to determine whether a crime occurred.

