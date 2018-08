International Beer Day: Enjoy a cold pint at breweries scattered across Massachusetts

(WHDH) — Friday marks International Beer Day! In Massachusetts, there is an endless list of craft breweries where you can enjoy a cold pint and celebrate the day.

World-class establishments are scattered from Boston to Cape Cod to points west of Worcester.

Below is look at a few picks broken down by geographical location:

Greater Boston

Idle Hands Craft Ales – Malden

Mystic Brewery – Chelsea

Night Shift Brewing – Everett

Trillium Brewing Company – Boston

Lamplighter – Cambridge

North of Boston

Bent Water Brewery – Lynn

Ipswich Ale Brewery – Ipswich

Newburyport Brewing Company – Newburyport

Merrimack Ales – Lowell

Salem Beer Works – Salem

Cape Cod and the Islands

Barrel House Z – Weymouth

Cisco Brewers – Nantucket

Devil’s Purse Brewing Company – South Dennis

Mayflower Brewing Company – Plymouth

Cape Cod Beer – Hyannis

Central Mass.

Flying Dreams Brewing – Worcester

Jack’s Abby/Springdale Brewing – Framingham

Tree House Brewing – Monson

Wachusett Brewing – Westminster

Medusa Brewing Company – Hudson

Western Mass.

Fort Hill Brewing – Easthampton

Vanished Valley Brewing – Ludlow

Big Elm Brewing – Sheffield

Amherst Brewing Company – Amherst

Element Brewing Company – Millers Falls

For a complete list of craft breweries in Massachusetts, click here.

