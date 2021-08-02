REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than a million people are expected to attend a sand sculpting festival on a Massachusetts beach later this week.

The sand was delivered for the International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere Beach on Monday morning. Fifteen world-renowned sand sculptors will compete for first place.

The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.



(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)