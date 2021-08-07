REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Sculptors are hard at work creating their unique works of art at the International Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach on Saturday.

More than one million people are expected to attend the festival.

The sand was delivered for the International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere Beach on Monday morning. Fifteen world-renowned sand sculptors will compete for first place.

The festival continues through Sunday, August 8.

The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

