BOSTON (WHDH) - The International Space Station lit up the night sky over Massachusetts Sunday.

7NEWS Meteorologist Jackie Layer took a picture of the ISS over Boston around 8 p.m.

A viewer also sent 7NEWS a photo of the ISS as it passed over Waltham.

The ISS could only be seen for a few minutes before it disappeared into the horizon.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)