(WHDH) — Writing the letter X seems like a simple task until you dissect how it’s done.

A photo of eight various ways to draw the letter, posted by Twitter user @SMASEY, has people debating the correct way to do it.

Also this is so interesting to me – which way do you draw an X? Colored line being the first stroke pic.twitter.com/a0WTl8WT7P — sixers smasey (@SMASEY) January 20, 2019

The tweet has gained more than 30,000 comments as of Tuesday morning with people sharing their opinions of how it’s done.

One Twitter says they follow the eight model, writing, “People who draw bottom to top are also the ones that put their toilet paper on the holder the wrong way.”

Another person wrote, “I’m a 2 should I got to the hospital?”

@Smasey concluded that Americans tend to draw their X based off the seven or eight models, while people in the United King follow the strokes shown in five and six.

