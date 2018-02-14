Internet goes hog wild over viral ‘Pigzilla’ video

HONG KONG (WHDH) – Users on social media are going “hog wild” over video of a gigantic boar in China with his not-so-little piglets.

The massive wild boar has been given the nickname “Pigzilla” after the video went viral, showing the animal scrounging for food in a Hong Kong dumpster.

While viewers at first thought the massive creature was a bear, they quickly realized it was in fact a male boar standing on its hind legs as it dumpster dove in search of food for his offspring.

The three babies can be seen patiently standing by, awaiting food from their father.

The portly porker most likely gave area residents a great reason to not take out the trash for a little while.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)