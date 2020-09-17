BOSTON (WHDH) - Internet sensation Salt Bae is opening up a new steakhouse in Boston this weekend.

The Turkish chef took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing, “Please wish me good luck for grand opening Nusr-Et Boston.”

The steakhouse is located at 100 Arlington St. in Boston and is the 16th Nusr-Et that Salt Bae has opened.

Salt Bae is known for his viral videos in which he slices and salts meat with some dramatic flair.

