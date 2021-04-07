Interpol issues ‘red notice’ for MIT graduate wanted in murder of Yale student

(WHDH) — Interpol has issued a “red notice” for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate student who is wanted on a murder charge in the death of a Yale University student, officials announced Wednesday.

Qinxuan Pan, 29, is wanted in killing of Kevin Jiang, who was found lying outside his car on a New Haven street with multiple gunshot wounds on Feb. 6.

Pan is also accused of stealing an SUV from a Massachusetts dealership the day of the killing before driving to Connecticut.

Jiang, 26, had recently gotten engaged to be married. The Seattle native earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies at the University of Washington and was an Army veteran and Army National Guard member.

A red notice is an international wanted persons notice, not an international arrest warrant.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Pan’s location and arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)