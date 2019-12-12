LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews repaired another gas leak in Lawrence, allowing an intersection to be reopened ahead of the Thursday morning commute.

Fire crews and Columbia Gas responding to Haverhill and Ames streets before 5 p.m. Wednesday worked to repair a natural gas leak that was reportedly caused by a crack in an old, underground pipe.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said that the gas levels were “fairly high” but gas was not found in any nearby homes.

“We’ve had no fires, we’ve had no explosions, we’ve had no injuries,” Moriarty said.

He added that it was the result of old pipes that are in the process of being replaced by Columbia Gas.

“After the incident last September, Columbia Gas replaced about 43.5 miles of older cast iron pipeline,” utility spokesperson Kelly Merritt said. “We are midway through a 10-year effort to replace or better still, encased iron pipeline.”

Columbia Gas reported around 4:45 a.m. Thursday that Haverhill and Ames streets had reopened.

Anyone who smells gas is urged to call 911 and report it immediately.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)