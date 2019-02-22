Interstate 95 northbound closed in Attleboro due to serious crash

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have closed Interstate 95 northbound in Attleboro due to a serious crash.

It appears a car traveling southbound crossed over the median, causing the multi-car crash around 6:30 a.m.

Serious injuries have been reported.

The highway is shut down from Route 152 to Interstate 495.

State police are detouring all traffic off at exit 5.

7’s traffic reporter Alaina Pinto recommends drivers take Route 1 or Route 152, bypass Interstate 495 and get on Interstate 95.

95 NB is CLOSED through Attleboro to 495. Multiple car crash with serious injuries reported. Take RT 1 or 152 and get on 95 after 495. #7News pic.twitter.com/NfnlQOUhcT — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) February 22, 2019

#MAtraffic update, All I-95 NB traffic detoured off at exit 5. https://t.co/pvAW6LcnUK — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 22, 2019

