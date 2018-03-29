Interstate chase ends with U-Haul driver running out of gas, arrest

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police say a U-Haul van driver led them on a 20-mile interstate chase in New Hampshire that ended when the vehicle ran out of gas.

They arrested 52-year-old Edward Alexander, of Newark, New Jersey, late Wednesday. He faced arraignment on counts of reckless conduct, disobeying a police, and drunken driving. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

State police said an officer approached the van in Salem. The driver appeared to be passed out. As the officer got closer, the van took off, nearly hitting him.

Police pursued the van on interstates 93 and 293 to Manchester. They said the driver threw a bunch of credit cards out of the window during the chase.

The van ran out of gas on a ramp.

