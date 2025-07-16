SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - SKY7 HD was above a banged up car on Wednesday, that police in Massachusetts tried to stop and ended up following all the way to New Hampshire.

“When you got Methuen, Lawrence, state police are everywhere, its kinds weird, a little scary too,” said Mike Dowling, who lives near the crash scene.

The chase ended with people inside the car jumping out and taking off.

Security video shows a woman running through several lanes of traffic to get away.

“We saw the girl coming out of the car, running like hell going into Target,” Jen Najn said, who works near the crash scene. “We start calling the cops ‘She’s over here! She’s over here!'”

From the air, 7NEWS cameras caught police arresting a woman in front of the Target in Salem, New Hampshire.

She was taken into custody, while a man in the car was believed to have run towards a nearby apartment complex.

“So Lawrence, Methuen … all those detectives … Salem, they all got involved,” Dowling said. “Supposedly I heard they ran into building A in my complex. They surrounded it.”

It all began just before 1 p.m. when Lawrence police told other area officers to be on the lookout for a Hyundai Santa Fe.

Massachusetts state police say the driver of the car was believed to have stolen guns.

The car ultimately stopped. Its windshield shattered, missing its mirrors, and its hood was dented.

When asked what he thought of the condition of the car, as a mechanic, Najn said, “totaled.”

