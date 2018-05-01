Intruder shot by homeowner in Worcester facing trespassing, assault charges

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Worcester man who was shot by a homeowner early Sunday morning while allegedly trespassing in his yard will be arraigned Tuesday on criminal charges, police said.

Zachary Bailey is expected to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges of attempted breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, assault and battery, and trespassing in connection with the incident on Second Street, Worcester police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Second Street about 12:47 a.m. Sunday met a 56-year-old man who said he had just shot Bailey during a fight outside his house. The man, whose name was not released, told officers he saw Bailey dressed in all black clothing, wearing a dark-colored backpack, checking a car door on a vehicle parked outside his house, police said.

When the homeowner saw Bailey walk into his yard, he said he got a handgun and went outside to confront him, police said. While Bailey was being escorted off the property, witnesses said they heard him threaten to shoot the homeowner and reach for his waistband, prompting the man to open fire.

Bailey was later arrested at the hospital where he was being treated for two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The homeowner, who is a licensed gun owner, was interviewed at police headquarters and treated at the hospital for injuries sustained in the fight.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

