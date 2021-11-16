BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and SWAT teams got some high-tech help as they worked to bring a hostage situation in Holbrook to a peaceful end on Monday.

On Monday morning, officers responded to a 10-unit apartment on Union Street to serve 31-year-old Noah Hennessey a warrant. However, Hennessey barricaded himself inside the building along with a woman, according to the Holbrook Police Department.

Video from the standoff shows police using two drones to peek inside Hennessey’s home to get a better understanding of the situation. A short time later, about a half dozen SWAT officers, went up a fire truck ladder, to access a third-floor window and take him into custody.

Though Bridgewater police were not involved in that standoff, they also utilize drones in SWAT situations. They gave 7NEWS a demonstration of the life-saving technology that is being used more and more in these tense situations.

“The strength of its ability for us is essentially to give us real-time, accurate information about what is taking place in a particular location,” said Chief Christopher Delmonte. “And that, for us in the decision-making world, is invaluable.”

In addition to streaming video from the scene, some drones have audio capabilities that allow police to remotely communicate –whether it is telling a suspect to drop their weapon and come on out or letting someone trapped know that help is on the way.

