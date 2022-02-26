Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to an increase in beer prices around the world, experts said.

“Ukraine accounts for about twenty percent of beer’s usage of barley. It’s one of the top five global producers of barley. So brewers, particularly at a global level, will be watching the supply and price of barley,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of trade association The Beer Institute.

Craft brewers said less supply could lead to higher prices in materials, and higher costs for the final product.

“It’s really hard for us to absorb price increases in raw materials without passing that along to the customer,” said Andrew Gierczak, vice president of MobCraft Beer.

But some drinkers said price increases wouldn’t make a difference to them.

“I’ve been drinking beer since I was too young to drink beer. I’ll continue,” said Paula Kennedy.

