BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is dealing with an invasive beetle that has been detected in the city.

Emerald ash borers kill ash trees when their larvae burrow under the bark and feed on the nutrients that circulate inside the tree, according to the department.

Some ash trees in Boston have started displaying signs of infestation.

The department is working to remove sick trees and protect healthy trees in an effort to stop the spread of the beetles.

Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in Boston. The beetle poses a threat to our ash trees in Boston. The @BostonParksDept is working to save as many trees as possible.

Learn more about our plan to remove sick trees and protect healthy trees at https://t.co/PHgoqraJf9. pic.twitter.com/bfp4MgQzQo — Boston Parks and Recreation Department (@BostonParksDept) October 25, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)