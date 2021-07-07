WINTHROP, Maine (AP) — A species of invasive moth that can cause an itchy rash in humans has hatched early this year in Maine.

Forestry officials in Maine have said they expect this to be the worst year in history for browntail moth encounters in the state. Populations of the moth have been in an outbreak phase for six years, and recent dry conditions have helped.

Tom Schmeelk, an entomologist with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, told the Kennebec Journal that the moth hatch was more than two weeks earlier than normal this year. The moths are native to Europe and western Asia.

The moths started emerging from cocoons last week. The caterpillars of the moths have toxic hairs that can cause a painful rash. The caterpillars emerge in spring.

