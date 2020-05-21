Investigation underway after pedestrian struck, injured by car in Hanover

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and injured by a car in Hanover Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a reported pedestrian crash outside the Marlou’s Coffee Shop on Washington Street, according to a series of posts on the fire department’s Twitter page.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The road was temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

— Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) May 21, 2020

